Iran Unveils New Nuclear Medicine Products

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Nuclear Science and Technology Research Institute [NSTRI] unveiled three homegrown products used in the diagnosis and treatment of diseases through nuclear medicine.

The products were unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran on Monday, attended by Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran [AEOI] Mohammad Eslami and Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

One of the achievements was 68Ga-Alpha-MSH radiopharmaceutical-Gallium-labeled Alpha-Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone, a radiotracer used for metastatic melanoma imaging with positron emission tomography [PET].

Other products include 177Lu-Alpha-MSH [Lutetium-177 labeled Alpha-Melanocyte Stimulating Hormone], which is a promising targeted radiopharmaceutical for treating metastatic melanoma, as well as an automated system for producing radiopharmaceuticals for the therapy of bone metastases.

The national nuclear network also came on stream in the event.

In remarks at the ceremony, Eslami said the Atomic Energy Organization has acted as the successful symbol of keeping alive the cycle of innovation and the process of transforming the ideas into final products.

The AEOI chief also stated that Iran is currently producing 70 radiopharmaceuticals.