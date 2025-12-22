Please Wait...

Gold Prices Hit Record High on US Interest Rate-Cut Bets

Gold Prices Hit Record High on US Interest Rate-Cut Bets
folder_openInternational News access_time 13 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Gold prices surged to a record high on Monday, riding on growing expectations of further US interest rate cuts and strong safe-haven demand, with silver also joining the rally to hit an all-time peak.

Spot gold XAU= rose 1.2% to a record $4,391.92 an ounce, while spot silver XAG= climbed 2.7% by 0344 GMT to hit a historic high of $69.23.

Bullion has gained 67% so far this year, shattering multiple records and breaching the $3,000 and $4,000 per-ounce milestones for the first time. It is poised for its biggest annual gain since 1979.

Silver has surged 138% year-to-date, vastly outperforming gold, underpinned by robust investment inflows and persistent supply constraints.

“With December usually producing positive returns for gold and silver, seasonality is on their side,” said StoneX senior analyst Matt Simpson.

“Given that gold has already risen 4% this month and we're nearing the end of the year, bulls may want to tread with caution as volumes are to deplete and odds of profit-taking are also likely on the rise.”

Traditionally viewed as a safe-haven asset, gold has been supported by heightened geopolitical and trade tensions, steady central bank buying and expectations of lower interest rates next year.

A softer dollar has provided an additional tailwind by making the metal cheaper for overseas buyers.

gold UnitedStates GoldPrices

Comments

