Global Shake-up: Trump Recalls Nearly 30 Career Diplomats

By Staff, Agencies

The Trump administration has announced the recall of nearly 30 career diplomats from ambassadorial and senior embassy positions worldwide, signaling a significant reshaping of the United States’ diplomatic posture to align with US President Donald Trump’s “America First” priorities.

According to two State Department officials who spoke on condition of anonymity, chiefs of mission in at least 29 countries were informed last week that their tenures would end in January. All affected diplomats were appointed by former President Joe Biden and had previously survived an early purge of political appointees at the start of Trump’s second term.

The officials emphasized that while the ambassadors will leave their posts, they are not losing their foreign service positions and may return to Washington for reassignment if they wish. Ambassadors traditionally serve at the pleasure of the president, typically for three to four years, but the administration has stressed the prerogative to ensure key diplomatic posts are held by individuals advancing Trump's agenda.

The State Department declined to comment on specific numbers but defended the changes as “a standard process in any administration.” A spokesperson added that ambassadors are "personal representatives of the president" and that it is within presidential authority to ensure alignment with the America First agenda.

Africa has been the most affected continent, with ambassadors from 13 countries recalled: Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Gabon, Cote d’Ivoire, Madagascar, Mauritius, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Somalia, and Uganda. The Asia-Pacific region follows with six countries impacted, including Fiji, Laos, the Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

Additional changes will take place in Europe, including Armenia, Macedonia, Montenegro, and Slovakia; North Africa, including Algeria and Egypt; South Asia, including Nepal and Sri Lanka; and Latin America, including Guatemala and Suriname.

The ambassadorial recalls, first reported by Politico, have raised concern among some lawmakers and the American Foreign Service Association, which represents US diplomats. Critics argue the move could disrupt diplomatic continuity and weaken US engagement abroad, particularly in Africa and the Asia-Pacific regions, where political and security challenges remain acute.

The recent recalls of nearly 30 ambassadors reflect a broader trend of increased political oversight within the US Foreign Service. Career diplomats, who traditionally maintained neutrality in providing analyses and policy recommendations, are now reportedly under pressure to align their work with the Trump administration's priorities.

The American Foreign Service Association has described the environment as "uncharted territory," warning that officials risk reassignment or dismissal if their assessments are perceived as unfavorable to leadership positions.

Union leaders and diplomats have noted a chilling effect on professional judgment, with many hesitant to provide candid evaluations of foreign developments or US policy options. Unlike previous administrations, which primarily expected loyalty from political appointees, Trump’s team has extended this requirement to career officers. Promotion and career advancement increasingly hinge on “fidelity” to administration goals, raising concerns that critical intelligence and expertise may be sidelined in favor of political alignment.

Several high-profile dismissals in recent months, including senior intelligence analysts and agency chiefs whose work contradicted administration claims, have reinforced the message that dissenting professional judgment could carry consequences.

At the time of the report in September, diplomats warned that this environment threatens the quality of US foreign policy, as officials may now prioritize political considerations over objective assessments in complex international contexts.