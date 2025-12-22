Please Wait...

Vance Claims “Breakthrough” in Ukraine Talks, Warns Peace Deal Still Uncertain

United States 11 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US Vice President JD Vance said Washington and Moscow have made a “breakthrough” in negotiations over the Ukraine conflict after recent talks in Miami, while cautioning that major obstacles continue to prevent a comprehensive settlement.

In remarks to the UnHerd news portal on Monday, Vance said consultations between Russian and American officials succeeded in bringing all key disagreements into the open, even though none have been resolved so far.

“There are challenges with all three groups,” Vance said, adding that he received an update from US negotiators earlier in the day. “The breakthrough that I do feel that we’ve made is that all of the issues are actually out in the open.”

Despite describing progress in clarifying positions, Vance stressed that negotiations remain fragile and that expectations of a swift resolution would be misplaced.

“I think that we’ve made progress, but sitting here today, I wouldn’t say with confidence that we’re going to get to a peaceful resolution,” he said, adding that the chances of success and failure remain roughly equal.

Vance identified territorial disputes as the central stumbling block in the talks. He suggested that Kiev has increasingly recognized the likelihood of losing control over remaining territory in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), but said that formally ceding territory remains politically explosive and deeply contested.

Territorial status has long been the most sensitive issue in negotiations, with Moscow demanding recognition of realities on the ground, while Ukrainian officials continue to reject concessions involving sovereignty over disputed regions.

