Nigeria Says Remaining 130 Abducted Schoolchildren Freed After Military Operation

By Staff, Agencies

Nigerian authorities announced on Sunday that the remaining 130 schoolchildren abducted in one of the country’s largest mass kidnappings this year have been freed.

Presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga said the children, kidnapped on November 21 from St. Mary’s Catholic boarding school in Papiri, Niger state, were released following a military intelligence operation.

He added that they are expected to arrive in the state capital, Minna, on Monday to reunite with their families ahead of Christmas.

The abduction occurred during a pre-dawn raid in which gunmen stormed the school and seized more than 300 students along with 12 staff members.

Around 50 students managed to escape shortly after the attack, while authorities secured the release of 100 others on December 8.

The Papiri kidnapping was the largest mass school abduction in Nigeria since 2014, when Boko Haram seized 276 schoolgirls from Chibok, an incident that drew global condemnation and highlighted the country’s persistent security challenges.

No group has claimed responsibility for the Papiri attack. While the government has described all victims as “released,” it has not disclosed details about how their freedom was secured or whether any arrests were made. The lack of information has fueled speculation that ransoms may have been paid.

In April 2022, Nigeria amended its Terrorism (Prevention) Act to criminalize ransom payments, making anyone who pays kidnappers liable to a minimum prison sentence of 15 years.