Starship Explosion Put Passenger Planes at Risk – WSJ

By Staff, Agencies

A SpaceX Starship test-flight explosion earlier this year posed a more serious risk to commercial aviation than was publicly acknowledged, according to FAA documents reviewed by the Wall Street Journal.

The rocket launched from Texas on January 16 but failed mid-flight, breaking apart and scattering burning debris across the sky.

FAA records cited by the newspaper state that fiery fragments rained over parts of the Caribbean for nearly 50 minutes, warning that a debris strike on a passenger aircraft could have caused catastrophic damage and loss of life.

According to the report, air-traffic controllers were forced to intervene to avoid potential collisions, while several passenger planes declared fuel emergencies after being diverted or ordered into holding patterns.

A JetBlue flight bound for Puerto Rico was warned it was approaching a hazard zone and told that continuing would be “at your own risk.” An Iberia passenger jet and a private aircraft were also affected.

In total, around 450 people were aboard the impacted flights, all of which eventually landed safely.

Controllers reportedly described the incident as a “potential extreme safety risk.” One FAA document noted that two aircraft came dangerously close, requiring immediate action to prevent a collision.

SpaceX rejected the reporting, calling it “misleading” and accusing critics of leaking incomplete information. In a statement, the company insisted no aircraft were put at risk and said all debris fell within pre-coordinated response areas managed by the FAA and US Space Force.

The FAA has not publicly detailed whether additional regulatory steps will follow.