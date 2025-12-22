’Israeli’ Strike on Saida Region Martyrs Three, Including LAF Soldier

By Staff, Agencies

Three people were killed on Monday after an “Israeli” strike targeted a vehicle in the Quneitra area of the Sidon district in southern Lebanon. Among the martyrs was a soldier serving in the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

According to the report, the strike hit the vehicle deep inside Lebanese territory, approximately 30 kilometers from the “Israeli” line of withdrawal from southern Lebanon, known as the Blue Line.

In parallel border incidents, an “Israeli” drone reportedly dropped a flashbang grenade between the towns of Alma al-Shaab and Dhayra. Another drone was said to have deployed a similar grenade over the border town of Houla, causing tension among local residents.

These actions come amid continued “Israeli” violations of the ceasefire declaration brokered under US and French auspices on November 27, 2024, as well as United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, adopted in 2006.

Lebanese officials have repeatedly condemned such violations, warning that they undermine regional stability and constitute a breach of international law.

They have stressed that repeated “Israeli” attacks inside Lebanese territory threaten the ceasefire framework and risk further escalation along the southern border.

The Lebanese government has called on the international community and the United Nations to pressure “Israel” to halt its violations and adhere to its obligations under international agreements and UN resolutions.