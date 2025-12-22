Please Wait...

Pentagon Report Claims China Has Loaded Over 100 ICBMs in Silos

Pentagon Report Claims China Has Loaded Over 100 ICBMs in Silos
8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

China has allegedly loaded more than 100 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) across three silo fields, according to a draft US Pentagon report reviewed by Reuters. The assessment claims Beijing is expanding and modernizing its nuclear arsenal faster than any other nuclear-armed state.

The report states that China has likely deployed over 100 solid-fueled DF-31 ICBMs in silo fields near its border with Mongolia.

While the Pentagon had previously acknowledged the existence of these silo complexes, it had not disclosed how many missiles were believed to be operational.

US officials cautioned that the findings could change before the report is formally submitted to Congress and did not specify potential targets for the missiles.

According to the assessment, China’s nuclear warhead stockpile stood in the low 600s in 2024, representing what the Pentagon described as a slower production rate compared to previous years.

Nonetheless, the report projects that Beijing could possess more than 1,000 nuclear warheads by 2030.

The draft report also casts doubt on prospects for arms control talks, claiming there is “no appetite” in Beijing for denuclearization or broader arms control discussions.

This comes despite recent comments by US President Donald Trump suggesting he may pursue talks with both China and Russia.

China has rejected such assessments, accusing Washington of attempting to smear and mislead the international community. Beijing maintains that its nuclear posture is defensive in nature and adheres to a no-first-use policy.

