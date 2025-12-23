Iran Warns of Decisive Response to Acts of Mischief by Enemies

By Staff, Agencies

The chief commander of Iran’s Army Major General Amir Hatami confirmed that the forces under his watch are prepared to deliver a “decisive” response to any acts of mischief by the enemies.

Hatami made the remarks during a visit to Army units in western Iran on Monday.

He said that Iran’s Army is consistently trying to enhance its preparedness to confront asymmetric and irregular threats.

Following professional training and exercises, with particular emphasis on passive defense, the Army now has a firm resolve to confront the enemies on the battlefield, he added.

“We closely monitor all enemy movements and will respond decisively to any acts of mischief.”

In parallel, the Army chief also hailed the high morale of his comrades stationed along the country’s borders, saying they are equipped based on the experience of the illegal “Israeli”-US aggression of June.

Iranian forces targeted and destroyed the enemy’s advanced Heron drone immediately after it entered the country’s western border during the 12-day war, he said, warning of the same level of decisiveness in case of any new assault.

Hatami further noted that in the course of the Iraqi-imposed war of the 1980s, Iran did not lose a single inch of its territory.

“Today as well, the mission of the Army is to safeguard the territorial integrity and independence of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We are all striving to fulfill this mission in the best possible manner,” he said.

Meanwhile, he emphasized the importance of protecting Army personnel while remaining prepared for martyrdom and sacrifice in defense of the nation.

"We will stand firm until the last drop of our blood, yet we will never allow even the slightest harm to be inflicted upon our beloved people,” he underscored.

Additionally, Hatami praised the Army Aviation for its excellent, effective, and well-calculated performance during the terrorist aggression against Iran.

On Sunday, “Israeli” military Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir threatened strikes “wherever required, on near and distant fronts alike.”

The comments came one day after NBC News reported that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to present plans for a possible new aggression against Iran to US President Donald Trump during an upcoming meeting in Florida.

A senior Iranian military official says “Israel” is resorting to threats, political maneuvers, and media campaigns to cover up the severe defeat that the regime suffered in its illegal aggression against the Islamic Republic earlier this year.

Deputy Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi said “Israel” is resorting to threats and media campaigns to cover up the severe defeat that the regime suffered in its war against the Islamic Republic.