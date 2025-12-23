’Israel’ Claims Two Palestinians In Gaza Amid Ceasefire Breaches

By Staff, Agencies

Two Palestinians were shot dead by "Israeli" occupation forces [IOF] in Gaza’s Shujaiyya neighborhood on Monday, marking the latest martyrs amid ongoing ceasefire violations.

Their deaths bring the total number of Palestinians claimed in Gaza over the past 24 hours to at least 12, including eight bodies recovered from rubble across the territory.

The development comes amid "Israel’s" ongoing breach of a United States-brokered ceasefire agreement with Hamas, which came into effect on October 10.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Monday that "Israel" has committed 875 violations of the ceasefire since it began.

In a statement, the office condemned “serious and systematic violations,” citing continued air and artillery attacks, the demolition of civilian homes and infrastructure, and at least 265 incidents in which "Israeli" troops fired on Palestinian civilians.

Meanwhile, humanitarian conditions in the enclave remain dire as the Gaza government has slammed "Israel" for blocking urgently needed humanitarian aid, exacerbating the crisis faced by the displaced population.

United Nations figures estimate that around 1.9 million people, nearly 90% of Gaza’s population, have been displaced since the conflict began in October 2023.

"Israel" has not immediately commented on the latest reported killings or the ceasefire violations.

According to a Monday report by the Gaza Health Ministry, 411 Palestinians have been killed and 1,112 injured since the ceasefire began on October 10.

It added that 649 bodies were recovered during the same period.

The ministry said the overall death toll in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 70,937, with at least 171,192 people injured.