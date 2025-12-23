Rights Group: Palestinian Women Endure Brutality, Humiliation In ’Israeli’ Detention

By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian detainees' advocacy group reports that women held at a detention center in northern "Israeli"-occupied territories face mistreatment, including physical abuse and forced removal of their headscarves.

The Detainees’ Media Office said in a statement on Monday that guards at "Damon" Prison in the port city of Haifa compelled the women to move into the yard, ordered them to sit on the ground, removed their headscarves, and assaulted them.

The rights group added that dogs were unleashed onto the female Palestinian detainees and stun grenades were used against them. It condemned the abuse as a blatant violation of all humanitarian laws and norms.

The statement noted that several detainees sustained injuries as a result of the assaults, which were carried out on four separate occasions in December.

The office placed full responsibility on "Israel" to ensure the safety of the women detainees and cautioned about the dangers associated with what it characterized as an ongoing pattern of repression.

It urged human rights and humanitarian organizations to take immediate action and stop mounting violations against women detained at "Damon" Prison.

Palestinian detainees’ rights organizations reported that since the onset of the genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, numerous testimonies have been documented highlighting a rise in torture practices.

These accounts said such actions begin at the time of arrest, continue during interrogation, and persist throughout imprisonment.

"Israeli" authorities have reportedly implemented methods and tools that integrate torture into the daily lives of detainees, a practice that has escalated significantly since October 2023.