Gaza’s Hospitals Run on Empty: A Health System Strangled by Blockade and War
Infographics by Abir Qanso
Gaza’s medical sector is collapsing under relentless attacks and sweeping “Israeli” restrictions. With hospitals damaged, medicines and supplies depleted and medical aid entering at less than a third of what is needed, emergency and life-saving care is slipping out of reach for hundreds of thousands.
The shortages now threaten not only the wounded and chronically ill, but the very survival of Gaza’s health system itself.
