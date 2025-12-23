Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

Gaza’s Hospitals Run on Empty: A Health System Strangled by Blockade and War

Infographics by Abir Qanso

Gaza’s medical sector is collapsing under relentless attacks and sweeping “Israeli” restrictions. With hospitals damaged, medicines and supplies depleted and medical aid entering at less than a third of what is needed, emergency and life-saving care is slipping out of reach for hundreds of thousands.

The shortages now threaten not only the wounded and chronically ill, but the very survival of Gaza’s health system itself.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

