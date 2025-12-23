“Israel” Demolishes Building in Silwan, Displaces 100 Families Amid Escalating Settler Expansion

By Staff, Agencies

On Monday, “Israel” demolished a residential building with 13 apartments in Silwan, a neighborhood in occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”].

According to eyewitnesses, the demolition took place in the Wadi Qaddum area, displacing around 100 Palestinian residents. The operation was conducted by “Israeli” police, who were accompanied by municipal crews.

The forces imposed a security cordon around the area and assaulted several Palestinians who had gathered to protest the demolition. As of late evening, there had been no official statement from “Israeli” police or the Al-Quds municipality regarding the action.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have criticized “Israeli” authorities for systematically denying building permits to Palestinians in occupied Al-Quds, while facilitating permits for settlers.

This policy is seen as part of a broader effort to alter the city's demographic makeup, which includes demolitions and displacement of Palestinian families in favor of expanding illegal settlements.

The demolition in Silwan is part of a larger pattern of displacement and home demolitions across the occupied West Bank.

On December 21, “Israel’s” security cabinet approved the creation of 19 new settlements in the West Bank, a move that far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich described as an effort to block the creation of a Palestinian state. Smotrich’s comments reflect a wider strategy aimed at preventing the formation of a Palestinian state, which includes expanding illegal settlements.

The UN has reported a significant increase in settlement approvals, with 2024-2025 marking the highest levels of settlement activity since monitoring began in 2017. This escalation is seen as further entrenching the “Israeli” occupation, violating international law, and undermining Palestinian self-determination.

Since October 2023, at least 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank by “Israeli” forces. Additionally, the number of displaced Palestinians has reached an estimated 29,000 to 40,000 due to demolitions and military raids, while the number of Palestinians detained exceeds 8,600, including 50 children.