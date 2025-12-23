Turkish FM: Phase 2 of Gaza Agreement Set to Begin in Early 2026

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan anticipated that the second phase of the Gaza agreement would begin in the first weeks of 2026, emphasizing that this stage would prioritize transferring Gaza’s administration to a Palestinian-led authority.

Speaking on Monday, Fidan said that the developments and progress of the Gaza agreement since its signing were discussed during a meeting in Miami with officials from the United States, Egypt, and Qatar.

In a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, Asaad al-Shibani, in Damascus, Fidan noted that the Miami meeting also addressed the obstacles the Gaza agreement has faced and whether solutions had been reached to resolve these challenges.

Fidan confirmed that the US side had presented preliminary studies regarding Gaza’s reconstruction, and participants exchanged their opinions and feedback on these proposals.

He further stated that discussions included how to implement the bodies stipulated in the so-called “Peace Plan” for Gaza on the ground.

The closed-door meeting in Miami, Florida, on December 19, brought together officials from the US, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey to discuss preparations for the second phase of the Gaza agreement.

Participants reviewed the first phase’s achievements, including increased humanitarian aid, the return of captive bodies, and partial troop withdrawals, while noting challenges delaying progress to the next stage. They stressed the need to support interim civic bodies and improve coordination with local actors.

The gathering issued a call for restraint, urging parties to honor the ceasefire and push forward with the 20-point peace plan. Further consultations will continue to address issues and support the second phase in early 2026.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, starting October 11, 2025, was marked by "Israel's" delays in moving to phase two, using a captive’s body as an excuse while failing to meet its obligations. Despite promises to allow humanitarian aid and reopen crossings, "Israel" blocked aid, worsening shortages. Ongoing strikes and troop movements violated ceasefire terms, deepening Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and sabotaging progress toward the second phase of the so-called peace plan.