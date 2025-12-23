Ex-PM Bennett Accuses Netanyahu of Treason Over “Qatargate” Scandal

By Staff, Agencies

Former “Israeli” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a leading figure in the upcoming 2026 legislative elections, called for the resignation of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, accusing him of treason in connection with the so-called “Qatargate” scandal.

Bennett says that Netanyahu’s office was involved in promoting Qatar’s image in “Israel” through financial support to Netanyahu's inner circle.

The controversy revolves around the “Qatargate” case, in which Netanyahu’s close aides are suspected of being paid by Qatar to advance the Gulf monarchy’s interests in “Israel”.

An official investigation is underway, with two of Netanyahu’s aides detained in March 2025. The accusations are particularly sensitive due to the timing of the alleged dealings during a period of conflict between “Israel” and Gaza.

Bennett, who briefly served as prime minister in 2021 before stepping away from politics in 2022, expressed grave concerns on social media, stating that Netanyahu’s office had betrayed the “Israeli” entity and “Israeli” soldiers during wartime, acting on Qatar’s behalf out of greed, while Netanyahu himself was attempting to cover up the affair.

He emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, calling it “the most serious act of treason in 'Israel's' history.”

Bennett pointed out that even if Netanyahu was unaware of his aides' activities, the situation still warranted his immediate resignation.

The scandal further escalated following a report on “Israel’s” i24news, which revealed conversations between Netanyahu’s aides linked to the case.

In defense of his aides, Netanyahu had previously downplayed Qatar's role, stating in April 2025 that Qatar was “not an enemy” of “Israel”.

However, reports suggest that Netanyahu’s aides might have been involved in transferring sensitive information to Qatari officials during the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

The accusations have drawn support from other political leaders, including opposition leader Yair Lapid, who served as prime minister under a coalition government with Bennett. Lapid also called the case the “most serious treason case in the history of the ‘State’.”

In a related development, the United States, the “Israeli” entity, and Qatar held a trilateral meeting in New York on December 8 to address the strain in their relations following an “Israeli” strike in Doha in September.

The attack, which targeted Hamas leaders but resulted in the death of a Qatari security guard and injuries to several civilians, led to a temporary withdrawal of Qatar from its mediation role.

Despite Netanyahu’s subsequent apology, tensions between “Israel” and Qatar remain, with longstanding political differences shaping their diplomatic relationship.