Sudan’s Prime Minister Urges UN Security Council to Support Peace Initiative to End War

By Staff, Agencies

Sudan’s Prime Minister Kamil Idris has appealed to the United Nations Security Council [UNSC] to back his peace initiative aimed at ending the brutal conflict that has been ravaging Sudan since April 2023.

Speaking to the UN in New York on Monday, Idris urged the Council to “stand on the right side of history” by endorsing a plan that calls for a comprehensive ceasefire and international monitoring of the war.

The proposed initiative includes the declaration of a full ceasefire, overseen by the United Nations, the African Union, and the League of Arab States, while also demanding the withdrawal of rebel militias, specifically the powerful Rapid Support Forces [RSF], from the territories they control. Idris emphasized the need for the RSF’s removal from occupied areas to ensure the success of any ceasefire.

The war, which broke out between Sudan’s army and the RSF, has led to more than 40,000 deaths and displaced millions of people. The conflict has been marked by widespread atrocities, including reports of rape and ethnically targeted violence, which international rights groups and the UN have labeled as war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Idris, who leads Sudan’s transitional government, has pledged to hold free elections after a period of national dialogue. However, the RSF, which controls the western and southern parts of Sudan, is unlikely to support his plan, as it would weaken their military power.

During his address, Idris challenged the 15 members of the UNSC to support the peace initiative, stating that the plan is a homegrown solution, unlike previous proposals. He urged the international community to not simply witness Sudan’s collapse but to actively support its recovery. “This initiative can mark the moment when Sudan steps back from the edge,” Idris said, emphasizing the importance of UNSC involvement in shaping the future of Sudan.

Despite previous efforts by international mediators, including the US, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, peace talks have stalled. In November, US President Donald Trump expressed willingness to help end the conflict, but negotiations have failed to make progress.

US Deputy Ambassador Jeffrey Bartos addressed the UNSC before Idris, reiterating the Trump administration’s support for a humanitarian truce and calling on both sides to accept the plan without preconditions.

The ongoing war in Sudan has caused the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with over 14 million people displaced and widespread famine and disease spreading across the country.

Sudanese officials have also accused the UAE of providing unconditional support to the RSF, leading Khartoum to file a case at the International Court of Justice [ICJ] against the UAE for “complicity in genocide” through its military, financial and political backing of the paramilitary group.