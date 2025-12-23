Trump: Greenland Is Vital to US “National” Security

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has said that the United States “needs Greenland” for national security reasons, renewing his push to assert control over the Arctic island, which remains under Danish sovereignty. His comments came after he appointed Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry as a special US envoy to Greenland.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Trump argued that Greenland’s strategic location makes it essential for US defense interests. He claimed that Russian and Chinese vessels are increasingly active in the region, saying this presence makes US control of the island necessary for security purposes. Trump stressed that Greenland is not optional but a requirement for protecting US interests.

Since returning to office in January, Trump has revived his long-standing interest in acquiring Greenland, pointing to both its strategic position in the Arctic and its mineral wealth. He has not ruled out annexing the territory.

Trump said he selected Landry as special envoy because of his deal-making background and praised him for recognizing Greenland’s importance to US “national” security. Landry later stated on X that he was honored to take on the volunteer role and openly described his task as working toward making Greenland part of the United States, adding that the appointment would not interfere with his responsibilities as governor.

Denmark strongly objected to the move and summoned the US ambassador following Landry’s appointment. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said it was “completely unacceptable” for the US to appoint a representative tasked with taking over Greenland, describing the development as sudden and provocative.

Greenland is a self-governing territory with a population of around 57,000. While it has managed most of its internal affairs since 1979, defense and foreign policy remain under Denmark’s authority. The US, however, has maintained a military presence on the island since World War II.

In March, US Vice President J.D. Vance visited a US Space Force base in northwestern Greenland. During the visit, he said Washington was unlikely to use force to seize the territory but remained open to the idea of Greenlanders choosing self-determination and potentially breaking away from Denmark.