Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

Infographics by Abir Qanso

As Gaza’s health system collapses under siege and war, medical evacuation has become a race against time that thousands are losing. More than 1,000 patients have died while waiting for permission to leave for treatment, even as tens of thousands remain stranded on evacuation lists.

With only a handful of countries accepting patients in meaningful numbers, access to life-saving care has turned into a deadly bottleneck, where survival depends less on medicine and more on politics.

Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

 

Israel Palestine GazaStrip

Comments

  1. Related News
Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

5 hours ago
Gaza’s Hospitals Run on Empty: A Health System Strangled by Blockade and War

Gaza’s Hospitals Run on Empty: A Health System Strangled by Blockade and War

8 hours ago
UNICEF Warns: Gaza’s Newborns Trapped in a Spiral of Malnutrition

UNICEF Warns: Gaza’s Newborns Trapped in a Spiral of Malnutrition

6 days ago
Biography of Raed Saad: A Life of Resistance and Martyrdom in Gaza

Biography of Raed Saad: A Life of Resistance and Martyrdom in Gaza

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2025
Last Update: 23-12-2025 Hour: 07:23 Beirut Timing

whatshot