Dying at the Gate: Gaza’s Patients Trapped Between Illness and Closed Borders

Infographics by Abir Qanso

As Gaza’s health system collapses under siege and war, medical evacuation has become a race against time that thousands are losing. More than 1,000 patients have died while waiting for permission to leave for treatment, even as tens of thousands remain stranded on evacuation lists.

With only a handful of countries accepting patients in meaningful numbers, access to life-saving care has turned into a deadly bottleneck, where survival depends less on medicine and more on politics.