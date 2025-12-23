Yemeni Parties Agree to Large-Scale Prisoner Exchange

By Staff, Agencies

An agreement has been reached to exchange nearly 3,000 detainees held during the war on Yemen, including Yemeni, Saudi, and Sudanese prisoners, following the conclusion of the tenth round of talks of the Supervisory Committee in the Sultanate of Oman.

The negotiations, held over 12 days, focused on implementing the detainee release mechanism and resulted in consensus on a new phase of comprehensive prisoner exchanges involving all parties to the conflict.

The agreement was formally signed in Muscat under Omani mediation, marking a notable humanitarian breakthrough after years of conflict and repeated political deadlock.

Oman welcomed the agreement, praising the constructive atmosphere that prevailed during the talks held between December 9 and 23, 2025.

In a statement, the Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs commended the cooperation shown by Saudi Arabia, as well as the contributions of the United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC).

The ministry described the deal as an important humanitarian step that could help pave the way toward addressing other unresolved issues linked to the war in Yemen.

Mohammed Abdulsalam, head of the National Negotiating Delegation, confirmed that an agreement had been reached with the Saudi side and other parties on a large-scale prisoner exchange.

He said the deal includes the release of thousands of Yemeni detainees, alongside Saudi and Sudanese prisoners, and expressed gratitude to the Sultanate of Oman for its central role in facilitating and ensuring the success of the negotiations.