DOJ Releases Major New Batch of Epstein Files

By Staff, Agencies

The US Department of Justice has released its largest tranche of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, making public more than 11,000 files in what it described as the eighth batch of disclosures.

The 10-gigabyte release includes photographs, surveillance footage, audio and video recordings, court records, subpoenas, emails, and internal FBI and DOJ communications.

Notably, it contains surveillance footage from August 2019, the month Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell, as well as images of his passports, offering further insight into his international movements.

The disclosure follows the Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in November with bipartisan support, which mandated the release of all materials connected to Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell within 30 days. That deadline fell on December 19.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the scale of the material required a rolling release to allow proper redaction of information that could identify survivors of abuse. The documents were published online as “Data Set 8” in the DOJ’s repository.

The staggered release has drawn criticism from lawmakers and survivors. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced a resolution calling for legal action against the DOJ for failing to meet the statutory deadline.

Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who sponsored the legislation, and Democratic Representative Ro Khanna have also threatened legal action against Attorney General Pam Bondi, accusing the department of non-compliance.

The DOJ has not indicated when the remaining files will be released.