US AI Push Exposed by Reliance on Chinese Batteries

By Staff, Agencies

A report published by The New York Times warns that US ambitions in artificial intelligence are increasingly constrained by heavy dependence on China for advanced battery technology, creating a growing vulnerability for national security and critical infrastructure.

The report highlights Northern Virginia’s “Data Center Alley,” home to massive facilities that underpin much of the US AI industry.

These data centers consume electricity on the scale of small cities and require uninterrupted power.

To prevent outages and system failures, operators rely on large lithium-ion battery systems — a sector overwhelmingly dominated by China.

Engineers caution that even minor voltage fluctuations can disrupt AI workloads, increasing dependence on battery-backed power stabilization.

Dan Wang, a China technology expert at Stanford’s Hoover Institution, noted that China leads “in almost every industrial component,” both technologically and in scale.

The concern extends to the military. US defense officials warn that modern warfare — increasingly shaped by drones, electronic systems, and directed-energy weapons — is becoming battery-dependent.

According to defense analytics firm Govini, US weapons programs rely on Chinese supply chains for roughly 6,000 battery-related components. Govini CEO Tara Murphy Dougherty said foreign parts are present in all US weapons platforms.

China has signaled awareness of this leverage. In October, Beijing threatened restrictions on exports of advanced lithium-ion battery technologies, including key components, amid escalating trade tensions.

China already dominates battery cell production and the refining of lithium and graphite, reinforcing its strategic position within global supply chains.