Finland Raises Reservist Age Limit to 65

By Staff, Agencies

Finland will increase the upper age limit for rank-and-file military reservists from 50 to 65 starting next year, the Defense Ministry announced on Monday.

The move follows Finland’s decision to abandon its long-standing military neutrality and join NATO in April 2023, citing security concerns linked to the Ukraine conflict.

Since then, Helsinki has stepped up defense measures, including construction of a 200-kilometer border fence with barbed wire and surveillance systems along its frontier with Russia, and hosting large-scale military exercises near the border.

According to the Defense Ministry, the age-limit reform will give the armed forces and Border Guard greater flexibility to assign experienced personnel to key duties in exceptional circumstances, regardless of rank.

Officers holding the rank of colonel or higher are already exempt from any upper age limit and will remain in the reserve as long as they are medically fit.

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said the change will expand Finland’s military reserve to around one million people by 2031 — nearly 20% of the country’s 5.6 million population.

The decision comes amid broader shifts in military service policies across Europe. Croatia has moved to reintroduce conscription, Denmark has expanded mandatory service to include women, and France has launched a new voluntary national service program.

Some NATO members in the EU, including Poland and the Baltic states, have warned of a potential Russian threat — claims Moscow has repeatedly rejected.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently dismissed allegations of plans to attack Europe as “nonsense,” while German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said he does not believe Russia is seeking a full-scale war with NATO.