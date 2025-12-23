Protest Erupts in New Delhi Over Killing of Hindu Man in Bangladesh

By Staff, Agencies

Demonstrators protested outside the Bangladeshi mission in New Delhi over the lynching of a Hindu man and alleged violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh. The protest followed the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh last week over accusations of blasphemy.

Protesters breached barricades around the Bangladesh High Commission, clashing with local police. One demonstrator told NDTV, “I’ll also be a Dipu if we don’t raise our voice today.”

Bangladesh summoned India’s envoy on Tuesday to protest what it described as “incidents” targeting its diplomatic missions in two Indian cities, condemning acts of intimidation against diplomatic establishments.

India said it does not allow its territory to be used for activities against Bangladesh.

Unrest has intensified in Bangladesh since the death of a leader linked to the 2024 uprising earlier this month.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government was ousted during those protests, and recent violence has fueled a diplomatic exchange, with both New Delhi and Dhaka summoning envoys.

The United Nations and Russia have expressed concern over the situation. UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the organization is “very concerned” about the violence, while Russia urged Bangladesh to contain the unrest and ease tensions with India.