Poll Shows Sharp Decline in Pro-US Sentiment Among Close Allies

By Staff, Agencies

Public opinion in countries closely allied with Washington has shifted sharply against the United States amid US President Donald Trump’s ongoing foreign policy overhaul, according to a new Public First poll published by Politico.

The survey, conducted earlier this month among 10,510 adults in the US, Canada, the UK, France, and Germany, found that a majority of Canadians and pluralities in Germany and France now view the US as a “negative force” in the world.

Near-majorities in those three countries also said Washington creates more problems internationally than it solves.

In the UK, opinions were more divided, though significant portions of respondents expressed doubts about US reliability and global conduct.

By contrast, Americans surveyed held more favorable views of their country’s global role.

More than half said the US is a positive force worldwide and can be relied upon in a crisis, while nearly half said Washington supports its allies.

The findings come as Trump has reshaped US foreign policy since returning to office, adopting a more nationalist and transactional approach.

His administration has tightened border controls, rolled back climate-related commitments, and reversed several policies it considers ideologically driven.

A newly released US National Security Strategy has also criticized European governments for what it called a loss of cultural confidence, warning of “civilizational erasure.” Trump has described Europe as “decaying” and led by “weak” leaders.

Washington’s push to normalize relations with Moscow and end the Ukraine conflict has further unsettled allies.

While Moscow welcomed the shift, some European officials have cautioned against US interference in the EU’s democratic and political affairs.