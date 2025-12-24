The Cartel of the Coast: Why the UAE and “Israel” Are Engineering a New Middle East

By Mohamad Hammoud

Lebanon – Abu Dhabi’s pursuit of maritime dominance and Syrian reconstruction is a calculated effort to secure the Red Sea on behalf of a new regional alliance.

As the geopolitical dust settles in late 2025, the underlying motivations for the UAE’s maneuvers in Yemen and Syria have become impossible to ignore. This is not merely about local influence; it is about the construction of a “Maritime Wall” designed to safeguard the Red Sea for the benefit of “Israel” and the broader Abraham Accords framework. According to a December 15 report by Middle East Eye, the UAE has deepened its coordination with “Israel” through the Crystal Ball intelligence-sharing platform to manage Yemen policy and fragment potential regional threats. By positioning itself as the guardian of global trade arteries, the UAE has secured a seat at the table of elite impunity, where the dismantling of neighboring states is reframed as a service to international security. The cause-and-effect of this policy is a Middle East in which the UAE serves as the logistical muscle for a regional order anchored in "Tel Aviv" and protected by Western cultural permissiveness.

Securing the Red Sea: The UAE as “Israel’s” Maritime Proxy

In Yemen, the UAE’s endgame is the creation of a permanent, “Israel”-friendly independent state in the south. The Arab Center Washington DC [ACW] reports that the Southern Transitional Council [STC]—the UAE’s primary surrogate—has emerged as a vocal supporter of the Abraham Accords. In a September 2025 press interview, STC leader Aidarus al-Zubaidi confirmed that the group had been "advancing towards joining the Abraham Accords," describing them as essential for regional stability.

This is an active security partnership. Through the Crystal Ball platform, the UAE has facilitated the deployment of “Israeli” intelligence hardware and personnel on the islands of Socotra and Abd Al-Kuri. As Middle East Eye reported on October 2, 2025, satellite imagery reveals a “rapid escalation” of military and intelligence bases built by the UAE across Yemen’s islands. These sites, developed in coordination with “Israel,” allow for real-time tracking of the Ansarullah movements, essentially outsourcing “Israel’s” southern security perimeter to Emirati-controlled territory. By establishing this presence, Abu Dhabi fulfills a critical security requirement for “Israel” while securing the trade routes that are the lifeblood of the Emirati economy.

Syria: Buying the Buffer and Dismantling the Resistance

In the north, the UAE’s involvement in Syria’s reconstruction is a calculated attempt to pull the country into the “Axis of Stability” through financial dependency. Following the collapse of the previous regime, the Jerusalem Post reported on December 21, 2025, that UAE officials have worked to solidify ties with the new transitional administration under Ahmed Al-Sharaa – better known as Abu Mohammed al-Julani. By securing massive investment deals, Abu Dhabi is not just seeking profit; it is buying the loyalty of the Syrian state to ensure it remains a neutral neighbor to “Israel” and a roadblock to Iranian influence.

This economic offensive is synchronized with a massive expansion of military cooperation. On December 18, 2025, Middle East Eye identified the UAE as the secret buyer behind a landmark $2.3 billion contract with “Israeli” defense giant Elbit Systems. This deal involves advanced electronic defense systems designed to protect civil and military aircraft. While “Israel” maintains military outposts in southern Syria to prevent a resurgence of hostile militias, the UAE provides the financial and technological carrot that makes this regional realignment sustainable. The result is a neutralized Syria that no longer serves as a bridge for the Axis of Resistance, but as a sterile buffer for the "Abraham Accords".

Conclusion: The Western Shield for a Regional Cartel

Ultimately, the UAE is the lead architect of a regional order that the West is too hypocritical to admit it supports. By allowing the UAE and “Israel” to carve up the map of Yemen and Syria, the United States and its allies are endorsing a world where elite impunity is the only law. The West’s silence regarding the atrocities in Hadhramaut or the illegal bases on Socotra is a signal that, as long as the shipping lanes are open, the sovereignty of Arab nations is a secondary concern.