Testimony Rocks Netanyahu’s Office: Panic Over October 7, Efforts to Shut Down Probes

By Staff,

Eli Feldstein, the central figure in the case involving the leaking of classified documents from the Prime Minister’s Office, revealed in an exclusive interview with the public broadcaster “Kan” serious information about the conduct of “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office, pointing to direct attempts to influence sensitive security investigations.

According to “Kan”, Feldstein spoke of a nighttime meeting he had with Netanyahu’s chief of staff, Tzachi Braverman, in an underground parking garage inside the General Staff headquarters in “Tel Aviv”. He said Braverman urgently summoned him late Saturday night, entered his car on the fourth underground level, pulled out a sheet of paper bearing the names of “Israeli” army officers, and asked him whether he knew them.

According to Feldstein’s account, Braverman told him that “there is an ongoing investigation in the unit responsible for security within the security establishment, and the investigation reaches all the way to the Prime Minister’s Office,” adding, “Tell me if this has anything to do with you or with us; I can put out this investigation.”

In this context, Feldstein explained that the message was clear: An attempt to stop a security investigation before it expanded.

In the interview, Feldstein also revealed that the first task Netanyahu assigned him when he began working was not related to media or politics, but to figuring out how to stop the public discussion about the prime minister’s responsibility for the events of October 7. He said Netanyahu asked him, “Are they still talking in the news about responsibility?” and requested that he find a way to ease the media pressure on this issue, describing Netanyahu at that moment as being “panicked.”

Feldstein further said that Netanyahu holds ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in contempt, considering that they stir up pointless debates merely to feel that they are part of the decision-making process, according to “Kan”.

The Prime Minister’s Office denied these claims, describing them as “a long series of false and recycled allegations by a person trying to evade his personal responsibility,” as reported by “Kan”.

The office stressed that Netanyahu did not order the leaking of classified information, did not approve bypassing military censorship, and had no knowledge of any external payment mechanism.

Tzachi Braverman also denied what was said in the interview, stating that Feldstein “is lying and fabricating stories that never happened,” and emphasizing that he does not have—and cannot have—any influence over ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, Gadi Eisenkot launched a sharp attack on Netanyahu, saying that anyone who asks his aides to delete the word “responsibility” from their dictionary “does not deserve and cannot be prime minister,” calling for elections and for cleansing political life.

Likewise, Knesset member Merav Ben Ari called on the entity’s legal adviser to immediately open an investigation into Braverman on suspicion of obstructing justice, describing the conduct of Netanyahu’s office as “a political mafia in every sense of the word.”