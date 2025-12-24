Venezuela Slams US “Extortion” at UN as Russia and China Condemn Washington’s Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela has accused the United States of carrying out what it called the “greatest extortion in history” during an emergency session of the UN Security Council, as Russia and China joined Caracas in sharply criticizing Washington’s military and economic actions as unlawful intimidation.

The meeting, held Tuesday at Venezuela’s request and backed by Russia and China, came amid heightened tensions following expanded US military activity in the Caribbean and the interception of Venezuelan oil tankers under Washington’s sanctions regime.

Addressing the council, Venezuela’s UN Ambassador Samuel Moncada said the US was acting outside international law and attempting to coerce Venezuela into surrendering its sovereignty. He accused Washington of pressuring Venezuelans to abandon their country and hand over control of its resources.

The US has recently increased its naval presence in the region and moved to intercept oil shipments, describing the actions as necessary to enforce sanctions and safeguard US security interests. Defending the policy, US Ambassador Mike Waltz told the council that Washington would use all available means to protect the hemisphere, US borders and the American population.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly accused Venezuela of using oil revenues to finance criminal activity, including drug trafficking and human trafficking. Caracas has categorically rejected the allegations, arguing that US pressure is aimed at toppling President Nicolas Maduro in order to gain access to Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the largest in the world.

Russia’s Ambassador to the UN, Vassily Nebenzia, denounced US actions as an act of aggression and a clear violation of international law. He warned that Washington bears responsibility for the destructive consequences of what he described as reckless, “cowboy-like” behavior.

China’s representative, Sun Lei, echoed the criticism, saying Beijing opposes unilateralism and coercive tactics, and supports nations defending their sovereignty and national dignity.

Waltz, however, doubled down on US accusations against Maduro, labeling him a fugitive and repeating claims about an alleged criminal network known as the “Cartel de los Soles.” Analysts and experts have dismissed those claims, noting the absence of credible evidence of an organized criminal structure operating under that name.

The council also heard accounts of US air operations in the region. Since September, US forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes on vessels Washington claims were involved in drug trafficking, though no public evidence has been presented. According to information raised during the meeting, more than 100 people have been killed in these strikes, further intensifying concerns over civilian casualties and the legality of US actions.