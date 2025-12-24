Iran: Hypersonic Missile Struck Office of “Israeli” Intelligence Chief During June War

By Staff, Agencies

A senior Iranian military official has disclosed new details about Iran’s missile capabilities, claiming that a hypersonic Fattah missile precisely struck the office of a top “Israeli” military intelligence official during the 12-day war in June.

Speaking on Tuesday at a gathering at Sharif University in Tehran, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesman for the Iranian Armed Forces, said the missile entered directly through the window of the intelligence chief’s office, underscoring what he described as Iran’s ability to overcome the most advanced Western air defense systems.

Shekarchi contrasted Iran’s domestically produced missiles with the US-made THAAD air defense system, often marketed as an impenetrable shield, noting that each THAAD interceptor costs between $10 million and $12 million. He said Iran’s Fattah missiles, produced at a fraction of that cost, were able to bypass layered defense systems and hit their intended targets with precision.

According to the general, Iran’s missile strikes during the conflict were carefully planned and based on pre-identified coordinates, rejecting any suggestion that the attacks were indiscriminate. He said the strike on the intelligence official’s office demonstrated a level of accuracy that the “Israeli” entity is unable to accept.

Shekarchi also claimed a major intelligence success, stating that Iranian security forces dismantled a vast espionage network in the months leading up to and during the war. He said roughly 2,000 individuals linked to enemy intelligence services were arrested, adding that rebuilding such a network would take years and significant financial resources.

Despite the damage inflicted, Shekarchi emphasized that Iran has so far used only a limited portion of its overall military capabilities. He said large segments of Iran’s naval, ground and Basij forces remain unused, while the country’s strategic missile arsenal is fully intact and ready.

He added that following what he described as the enemy’s failure in the 12-day war, adversaries have turned to psychological and information warfare in an attempt to undermine public morale inside Iran.

The conflict began on June 13, when “Israel” launched what Iran described as an unprovoked aggression, causing the martyrdom of at least 1,064 people and striking civilian infrastructure over nearly two weeks. More than a week into the fighting, the United States entered the conflict, targeting three Iranian nuclear sites in what Tehran said was a violation of international law.

On June 24, Iran announced that it had forced a halt to the aggression after carrying out successive waves of retaliatory operations.