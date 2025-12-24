“Israeli” War Minister Declares Gaza Occupation Permanent, Signals Return of Settlements

By Staff, Agencies

“Israel” has no intention of fully withdrawing from Gaza and is preparing plans to entrench its military and settler presence in the territory, according to statements made by “Israeli” war minister Israel Katz, openly contradicting ceasefire commitments reached with Hamas.

Speaking on Tuesday during a ceremony linked to the relocation of the “Israeli” army’s Binyamin Brigade headquarters and the construction of 1,200 illegal housing units in the occupied West Bank settlement of “Beitin” [“Beit El”] near Ramallah, Katz declared that Gaza would remain under permanent “Israeli” control.

“We are located deep inside Gaza and we will never leave all of Gaza. There will never be such a thing,” Katz said.

He added that, at a later stage, “Israel” intends to establish “Nahal” units in northern Gaza in place of what he referred to as “displaced communities,” a reference to the 2005 withdrawal of illegal “Israeli” settlements from the strip. That withdrawal was followed by the imposition of a suffocating siege and naval blockade on Gaza.

“Nahal” units are a military framework designed to integrate settler recruits into the armed forces, blending military service with ideological training and settlement activity. Historically, these units have played a central role in establishing illegal settlements across occupied Palestinian territories.

“We will do this the right way, at the right time. Some people protest, but we are the ones in charge,” Katz said.

His remarks directly undermine the US-backed ceasefire and “peace plan” agreed between “Israel” and Hamas in October, which stipulates a gradual “Israeli” withdrawal from Gaza and explicitly bars the re-establishment of settlements in the enclave.

Under international law, settlement construction in both Gaza and the West Bank is illegal. In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that “Israel’s” prolonged occupation of historic Palestine is unlawful and called for the removal of all settlements in the West Bank and East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”].

With “Israel” approaching elections in 2026, settlement expansion and annexationist policies are expected to dominate domestic political discourse.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Government Media Office said on Monday that the occupying “Israeli” entity has already violated the ceasefire at least 875 times. Reported breaches include 265 shootings targeting civilians, 49 military incursions into residential areas, 421 shelling attacks and 150 home demolitions.

Since the truce came into effect, at least 411 Palestinians have been martyred and 1,112 wounded as a result of continued “Israeli” attacks, according to local authorities.