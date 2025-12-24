Saudi Arabia Executes Three Citizens Amid Ongoing Human Rights Concerns

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Saudi authorities have executed three citizens from the Shia minority in a single operation in the eastern region of the kingdom, raising renewed international concerns over the country’s human rights record.

The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced that the death sentences were carried out against Hussein bin Haidar Al-Qallaf, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Hamad and Hassan bin Saleh Salim.

The ministry claimed the men were convicted of “terrorist activities” including the killing of a security officer, injuring another, firing on government facilities and vehicles, manufacturing explosives and possessing weapons and ammunition “to disrupt public security and stability.”

In an official statement, the ministry emphasized its commitment to “maintaining security and enforcing justice,” warning that anyone who violates public safety or sheds blood unlawfully would face “Islamic legal punishment.”

Human rights organizations have repeatedly criticized Saudi Arabia for its frequent use of the death penalty, noting that in 2025 alone the kingdom carried out over 350 executions.

Critics argue that such measures reflect systemic violations of fundamental rights, including the right to life, due process, and freedom from arbitrary punishment.

The latest executions underscore ongoing international concerns over the kingdom’s approach to justice, which continues to draw condemnation from human rights advocates for its opacity, severity and disregard for internationally recognized legal standards.