Loyalty to the Resistance: Ending the Occupation Is Lebanon’s Top Priority

Translated by Al-Ahed News

In the Name of God, the Most Benevolent, the Most Compassionate

Statement issued by the Loyalty to the Resistance Parliamentary Bloc:

On the occasion of the blessed birth of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him) and the advent of the New Year, the Bloc hopes that all Lebanese will, in these two occasions, be granted by God security, stability, sovereignty, and dignity in their homeland—a homeland that calls upon the resolve of its sons and the concern of its officials to follow the correct national path leading to the cessation of the enemy’s hostile actions, its full and unconditional withdrawal from the remaining occupied parts of our land, and the blocking of the path to the various demands through which the enemy seeks to lure the authorities into making concession after concession without any commitment on its part—neither to cease fire and aggression, nor to withdraw and end its brutal occupation.

At these two occasions, the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc extends its support to all honorable people in Lebanon, Christians and Muslims alike, and affirms to the families of all the martyrs, to the wounded, to the detainees and their families, that their wound is the wound of the nation, which will not heal until their goals of national sovereignty and dignity are achieved.

In this context, we record the following:

First:

The national priority today is to end the Zionist occupation of the areas and territories from which the Zionist enemy has not yet withdrawn, despite the announcement of a ceasefire agreement since 27/11/2024, that is, for more than a full year.

This ending—entailing the cessation of hostile actions and the release of detainees—are obligations that the enemy must implement without delay or conditions. The Lebanese authorities must act firmly and avoid the unacceptable slide into implementing conditions dictated by the enemy and the sponsors of its occupation, aimed at humiliating our army and our people and continuing to violate our national sovereignty by land, sea, and air.

Let the enemy and its international patrons know that the Lebanese people’s right to resist occupation, should it persist on their land, is a legitimate right under all standards, considerations, and international conventions, and does not require legitimization from the weak or the complicit.

Second:

The targeting of civilians and members of the Lebanese Army by the Zionist enemy is a condemned and completely unjustified aggression. The enemy, its masters, and the complicit silent parties will not succeed in making this scene an accepted or routine one indefinitely. Instead of preemptively volunteering to resume steps that suit the enemy, the government must take firm action to compel it to fulfill its obligations, without evasion or blackmail.

Third:

The financial gap bill prepared by the government contains many pitfalls and ambiguities, in addition to discretionary measures that allow thieves of public funds to evade their just obligations to be effectively held accountable for the waste and theft of depositors’ money—without restoring their legitimate rights.

While the Bloc has shown positive willingness to contribute with the concerned parties to correcting what could be corrected of unjust or deficient provisions, the blockage of any horizon to meet this goodwill leads the Bloc to withhold approval of the proposed bill. The Bloc considers it a factor of destabilization for the social and financial situation in the country and a source of disappointment and bitterness for depositors.

Fourth:

The Bloc renews its emphasis on the necessity of holding parliamentary elections on time and in accordance with the applicable law, and calls on the government to take all legal measures and necessary steps to complete them without delay, in commitment to what was stated in its ministerial statement and in fulfillment of its pledge to uphold constitutional deadlines.

Media Relations – Hezbollah

Wednesday, 24-12-2025

03 Rajab 1447 AH