Trump Brands New York Times a National Security Threat

folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump has renewed his attacks on the New York Times, calling the newspaper a “serious threat to the National Security of our Nation.”

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump accused the outlet of spreading “lies and purposeful misrepresentations” and described its reporting as “radical left, unhinged behavior” that must be “dealt with and stopped.” He did not cite specific articles or examples prompting the denunciation.

Media reports suggested Trump’s reaction followed a recent New York Times article detailing what it described as a “complicated” friendship between Trump and the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, noting that the two “bonded over the pursuit of women.”

Separately, Congress and the Justice Department are releasing materials from the Epstein estate. Trump has repeatedly called claims that the files could harm him a Democratic “hoax,” though his administration has faced criticism for slow processing and extensive redactions.

