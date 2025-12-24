Explosion in Southern Moscow Kills Three Amid Heightened Security

By Staff, Agencies

An explosion in southern Moscow on Wednesday killed three people, including two traffic police officers, authorities reported, in an area already on high alert following the assassination of a senior Russian military commander earlier this week.

The Russian Investigative Committee said the blast occurred as two officers approached a “suspicious individual.”

An explosive device detonated during the encounter, killing both officers and a nearby civilian. All three victims died at the scene.

Forensic teams were dispatched to secure the site and examine the remains of the device. Authorities have not disclosed the identity of the individual involved or the type of explosive used.

The incident took place in the same district where Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff, was killed in a car bombing on Monday.

Investigators opened a criminal case and are exploring multiple scenarios, including possible involvement of Ukrainian intelligence.

The events have prompted heightened security in Moscow and raised concerns over targeted attacks on high-ranking military officials amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.