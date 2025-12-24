Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s Attempt to Deploy National Guard in Illinois

By Staff, Agencies

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s effort to federalize National Guard troops in Illinois, leaving a lower-court injunction in place while litigation continues, Axios reported.

In a 6-3 decision, the conservative-majority court declined to lift the temporary block on Guard deployments around Chicago.

The unsigned order noted, “At this preliminary stage, the government has failed to identify a source of authority that would allow the military to execute the laws in Illinois.” Justices Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, and Clarence Thomas dissented.

The case centers on long-standing restrictions on domestic military use. The National Guard normally operates under state governors, and federal law—including the Posse Comitatus Act—limits military involvement in civilian law enforcement.

Presidents may deploy troops under narrowly defined conditions, most notably via the Insurrection Act of 1807, which allows federal intervention during insurrections or when civil authorities cannot enforce federal law.

Courts reviewing Trump’s deployment efforts have consistently found those conditions unmet.

In Illinois, judges noted that the administration did not formally invoke the Insurrection Act and failed to show that local authorities were unable to maintain order, undermining the federal legal justification.

The ruling represents a setback for the administration’s domestic enforcement and immigration agenda.

White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson emphasized that Trump remains committed to enforcing immigration law and protecting federal personnel, stating, “Nothing in today’s ruling detracts from that core agenda.”