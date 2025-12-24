Venezuela Passes Law to Protect Maritime Trade Amid US Tensions

By Staff, Agencies

Venezuela’s National Assembly has unanimously adopted legislation aimed at safeguarding maritime trade, as tensions with the United States escalate over oil shipments, naval operations, and Washington’s growing military presence in the Caribbean.

The law, approved in a second reading on Tuesday, is designed to protect freedom of navigation from piracy, blockades, and other unlawful international actions.

Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez announced the measure, stating it would be sent to the executive branch for promulgation under Article 213 of the Venezuelan Constitution.

Rodríguez praised lawmakers for their “steadfastness, courage, and firmness,” emphasizing the law’s importance in defending national interests.

The legislation comes after heightened US actions. On December 17, former President Donald Trump designated the Venezuelan government a “foreign terrorist organization” and imposed a comprehensive blockade targeting oil tankers traveling to and from the country.

Since then, US forces have seized two oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude and are reportedly pursuing a third, citing sanctions enforcement and counter-narcotics operations.

Caracas rejects these justifications, viewing the measures as interference with commercial shipping and energy exports—its main revenue source—and as constituting an undeclared maritime blockade.