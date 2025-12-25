14 Nations Rebuke “Israel” Over New “Israeli” Settlement Expansion in the West Bank

By Staff, Agencies

Fourteen countries have released a joint declaration sharply criticizing “Israel” for moving forward with new settlement construction in the occupied West Bank. The statement was endorsed by 12 European states—among them Belgium, France, the United Kingdom and Germany—alongside Canada and Japan.

The signatories warned that these unilateral steps breach international law and could further destabilize the region. They stressed that the continued expansion of “Israeli” settlements, including approval of the E1 project and thousands of additional housing units, amounts to de facto annexation of Palestinian land.

The countries voiced firm opposition to any form of annexation and reiterated their strong backing for the Palestinians’ right to self-determination. They emphasized that a negotiated two-state solution remains the only viable path toward lasting peace.

According to the statement, settlement growth also threatens efforts to sustain and advance the Gaza ceasefire plan, particularly as talks aim to move into its second phase, while undermining long-term regional security.

Recently, “Israel” approved 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, bringing the total number of settlements legalized or authorized in the past three years to 69. “Israel” has occupied the West Bank since 1967, and violence across the area has intensified since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Over the past two years, more than 1,100 Palestinians have been martyred in the occupied West Bank, with thousands more injured during operations by the “Israeli” military and settlers. Tens of thousands have also been detained by occupation forces. Human rights groups continue to warn that Palestinians in the West Bank face an increasing risk of ethnic cleansing amid the ongoing violence.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that “Israel’s” prolonged occupation of Palestinian territory is unlawful and called for the dismantling of all settlements in the West Bank and East Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”].