Detained Palestine Action Activists Suspend Hunger Strike as Health Worsens

By Staff, Agencies

Two imprisoned activists linked to the Palestine Action movement have temporarily ended their hunger strike after serious concerns emerged about their health. Qesser Zuhrah and Amu Gib resumed eating after 48 days without food, according to an update from Prisoners for Palestine, which represents the detainees.

The pair are among eight activists who launched hunger strikes while being held on remand over alleged actions connected to Palestine Action. Four of the eight remain on hunger strike, including Heba Muraisi, who has now surpassed 50 days without food.

Prisoners for Palestine said Zuhrah experienced intense abdominal pain, while Gib suffered severe weakness and mental exhaustion. Both are detained at HMP Bronzefield in Surrey. Zuhrah, who is 20, faces charges including aggravated burglary and criminal damage linked to an alleged action at “Israel”-associated arms company Elbit Systems UK in Bristol. She has said she may resume her hunger strike in the new year if the government fails to respond to the protest.

Gib, 30, is charged with conspiracy offences related to an alleged break-in at RAF Brize Norton. Four of the eight detainees are accused of involvement in actions against Elbit Systems, while the remaining four are linked to an incident at the RAF base, where military aircraft were allegedly damaged. All alleged actions took place before Palestine Action was banned under terrorism legislation in July.

Legal representatives for the prisoners have demanded an urgent meeting with government ministers, warning that there is a serious and growing risk to the lives of those continuing the hunger strike.

The detainees are calling, among other demands, for the de-proscription of Palestine Action. The group was designated a terrorist organization earlier this year, a move critics describe as an unprecedented attempt to criminalize solidarity with Palestine and opposition to “Israeli” military actions. The ban has made public support for the group a criminal offence.

Palestine Action co-founder Huda Ammori has challenged the decision in the High Court, arguing that the proscription is legally and politically extraordinary. Since the ban, arrests under terrorism laws have surged dramatically, including the detention of people for holding signs opposing genocide and expressing support for Palestine Action.

On Tuesday, climate justice activist Greta Thunberg was arrested during a demonstration in central London supporting the hunger-striking prisoners. Footage shared by Prisoners for Palestine shows her holding a sign reading: “I support the Palestine Action protesters. I oppose genocide,” underscoring growing international concern over the treatment of pro-Palestine activists and the shrinking space for dissent.