EU Signals Retaliation as Washington Imposes Visa Bans on European Digital Policy Figures

By Staff, Agencies

The European Union has warned it may take action in response to a decision by the United States to deny visas to five European figures accused of promoting censorship of American speech. The European Commission said it is seeking clarification from Washington and would react to any measures it deems unjustified.

A spokesperson for the commission said the EU “strongly” opposes the US move, stressing that freedom of expression is a fundamental right in Europe and a shared democratic value with the United States. The commission added that it is prepared to defend its regulatory independence if necessary.

The five individuals targeted by the US State Department were described by Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “radical” activists. They include Thierry Breton, the EU commissioner responsible for overseeing digital and social media regulation. Breton previously clashed publicly with Elon Musk over online content moderation, including a dispute related to an interview involving Donald Trump ahead of the US election.

The others named are Imran Ahmed, head of the Centre for Countering Digital Hate; Josephine Ballon and Anna-Lena von Hodenberg of the German group HateAid; and Clare Melford, who leads the Global Disinformation Index. Rubio claimed the group had supported foreign censorship efforts against Americans and US companies, warning of serious foreign policy consequences.

In a statement, the European Commission said its digital regulations are designed to create a safe, fair, and competitive online environment and are applied equally to all companies without discrimination.

The UK government responded by reaffirming its commitment to free speech, while also defending efforts to limit harmful online content such as child abuse material, incitement to violence, and deliberate disinformation. Ahmed, one of those affected by the visa bans, has connections to senior UK political figures.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasized that freedom of speech remains a cornerstone of European democracy and pledged that the EU would continue to protect it. French President Emmanuel Macron went further, describing the US visa restrictions as an attempt to intimidate Europe and undermine its digital sovereignty. He said EU digital laws were adopted through a democratic process involving member states and the European Parliament and should not be dictated from outside Europe.

Germany’s justice ministry also rejected the US decision, expressing solidarity with the two German activists and stating that Europe’s digital rules are determined domestically, not in Washington.

A spokesperson for the Global Disinformation Index condemned the visa bans as an authoritarian attack on free speech, accusing the US administration of using state power to silence critics.

The measures stem from a visa policy announced in May that bars foreign nationals accused of censoring constitutionally protected speech in the United States. Breton is not the first French figure to face US sanctions under the current administration; earlier this year, Washington sanctioned a French judge at the International Criminal Court over cases involving "Israeli" leaders and past investigations related to US officials.