’Israeli’ War Minister Vows Attacks On Gaza, Arab States

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” war minister, Yisrael Katz, has pledged to escalate regional attacks, including on Gaza, where widespread civilian deaths and a crippling aid blockade have created one of the gravest humanitarian disasters in decades.

Katz stated on Wednesday, during a training course for "Israeli" Air Force pilots, that the occupation entity will continue its aggression in Lebanon, Syria, the Gaza Strip, and Yemen. Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir were also present.

The "Israeli" war chief noted that the "Israeli" entity will continue its strikes on Yemen to prevent the Yemeni government from strengthening its capabilities.

Turning to the 12-day blatant and unprovoked aggression against Iran back in June, Katz claimed that "Israel" inflicted “significant damage on Iran’s nuclear and strategic capabilities” in cooperation with its American partners.

He alleged that the "Israeli" security apparatus is closely monitoring developments, refusing to provide further details.