Kim Reviews Construction of Nuclear Submarine

By Staff, Agencies

The Democratic People's Republic of Korea [DPRK] leader Kim Jong Un inspected the construction of an 8,700-ton nuclear-powered strategic missile submarine, highlighting Pyongyang’s ongoing efforts to modernize its navy amid rising regional tensions.

According to the Korean Central News Agency [KCNA], Kim toured the shipyard alongside senior officials from the shipbuilding industry and defense research sectors, where he received briefings on the project’s progress.

The submarine is part of a broader effort to enhance the DPRK's naval deterrence, identified as a key defense priority during the Workers’ Party of Korea’s [WPK] Eighth Congress.

During the inspection, Kim emphasized the strategic importance of the submarine project within the DPRK’s defense posture, describing it as a central component of the country’s war deterrence capabilities.

He reiterated that Pyongyang’s military doctrine prioritizes deterrence through strength, particularly through systems capable of ensuring second-strike survivability.

The submarine under construction aims to boost the DPRK Navy’s reach and resilience, especially underwater, as Pyongyang continues advancing naval and nuclear technologies despite long-standing international sanctions.

Officials highlighted the role of engineers, scientists, and shipyard workers in sustaining the project under constrained conditions.

Kim also criticized South Korea’s reported US-backed nuclear submarine plans, calling them a direct threat to DPRK maritime security and sovereignty, and argued that rising US–South Korea military coordination makes accelerating the Korean People’s Navy’s [KPN] modernization and nuclear capabilities essential.

Beyond the submarine project, Kim reviewed new ships, underwater weapons, and plans to expand and restructure the navy.

Pyongyang’s strategy to protect national security and maritime sovereignty gains urgency amid rising regional military tensions.

Kim reaffirmed that Pyongyang’s defense policy is unchanged, warning that challenges to its strategic security will have consequences while emphasizing its deterrence aims to prevent, not provoke, conflict.

KCNA also released images of the nearly completed 8,700-ton submarine, likely with key systems installed, with sea trials expected soon.

Kim called the submarine an “epoch-making” advancement, boosting long-endurance operations and striking power, framing its acceleration as a response to South Korea’s 2025 US-backed nuclear submarine plan.

The new 8,700-ton submarine marks a major leap in DPRK naval capabilities: unlike the diesel-powered Hero Kim Kun Ok, it is nuclear-powered, allowing long-endurance submerged operations and enhanced survivability while carrying nuclear-armed missiles.

This shift from modified legacy designs to an indigenous nuclear-propelled platform highlights Pyongyang’s significant advances in naval engineering and strategic planning despite technical and economic constraints.