Iraqi PM: We Reject ’Normalization’

By Staff, Agencies

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Wednesday that Iraq does not need “normalization,” stressing that the term has no place in the country’s political vocabulary.

Speaking during a Christmas Mass at Mar Youssef Church, al-Sudani said that commemorating Christmas represents an additional affirmation of the strength and cohesion of Iraq’s social fabric.

He added that the government is working with all available means to safeguard and protect symbols of national unity, underlining the importance of coexistence among Iraq’s religious and social communities.

Al-Sudani also said Iraq is seeking to strengthen its position as an oasis of stability, once again reiterating that the country does not require “normalization.”

Iraq concluded the general voting phase of its 2025 parliamentary elections on Tuesday, following a special security forces vote on November 9.

The elections decide Iraq’s 329-seat Council of Representatives, held regularly since 2005, with voting reported as smooth and secure.

Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani praised the electoral process, describing it as a step that reflects the will of the Iraqi people and their pursuit of stability.

He said the completion of the elections represents the government’s fulfillment of one of its primary commitments under its executive agenda.

Iraq's electoral commission reported a 56.11% voter turnout and announced that the most votes were garnered by Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani's Reconstruction and Development Alliance.

