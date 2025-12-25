Please Wait...

Loyal to the Pledge

’Bashan’ Pioneers: The New Face of Settler Expansion Beyond Palestine

9 hours ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

The "Bashan" Pioneers mark a new phase of Zionist expansionism, openly advocating land theft beyond Palestine under conditions of impunity and international silence.

Formed in 2025, the far-right settler group uses biblical claims to legitimize expansion into Syrian territory, particularly the occupied Golan Heights, advancing territorial aggression while facing no meaningful accountability.

Israel zionist settlements international law violation GolanHeights IsraeliOccupation

