- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
’Bashan’ Pioneers: The New Face of Settler Expansion Beyond Palestine
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time 9 hours ago
starAdd to favorites
Infographics by Abir Qanso
The "Bashan" Pioneers mark a new phase of Zionist expansionism, openly advocating land theft beyond Palestine under conditions of impunity and international silence.
Formed in 2025, the far-right settler group uses biblical claims to legitimize expansion into Syrian territory, particularly the occupied Golan Heights, advancing territorial aggression while facing no meaningful accountability.
Comments
- Related News