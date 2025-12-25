Hamas Unveils Second Al-Aqsa Flood Message: ’Resistance Won’t Be Erased’

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas released its second narrative of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, 2025, asserting that the Palestinian people’s resistance against the “Israeli” occupation proves they cannot be eliminated.

In its new narrative, entitled “Our Narrative… Al-Aqsa Flood: Two Years of Steadfastness and the Will for Liberation”, Hamas said over the past two years, Palestinians forged “an epic of steadfastness and resilience” in the face of one of the most brutal wars of extermination aimed at breaking their will and forcing them into surrender.

In the course of its genocidal war, it said, "Israel" sought to deny Palestinian existence, through displacement, starvation, and the brutal destruction of homes and other civilian infrastructure across the besieged Gaza Strip.

“After two years of genocide and steadfastness, our narrative stands clear and evident: a people who cannot be erased, a Resistance that cannot be defeated, and a memory that cannot be forgotten,” Hamas said in its 42-page document.

“Israel" launched a brutal Gaza assault on October 7, 2023, after Hamas’s historic operation, killing over 70,000 Palestinians and injuring 171,000, yet failing to meet its goals; a ceasefire on October 10, 2025, has since been repeatedly violated by "Israel".

Hamas emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Flood was no sudden event, but another chapter in the ongoing struggle against the "Israeli" occupation, marking a historic, pivotal stage in the journey of the Palestinian cause.

“The Al-Aqsa Flood was, for us and for the vast masses across the world, not merely a military event, but a moment of glorious birth, and an emergence of a liberated consciousness free from deception or falsification,” it said.

The Resistance group also noted that Palestinians are today more confident in their ability to survive, while "Israel" is burdened by psychological defeat and a loss of deterrence.

It further stressed that "Israel’s" narrative has collapsed and has begun to transform into an isolated and pariah entity.

The genocide in Gaza revealed that "Israel" is a “racist, savage and insurgent entity, supported by deceitful and oppressive countries that deceive the world with slogans of peace, justice, and humanity while being direct partners in the crime,” Hamas pointed out.

Meanwhile, it reaffirmed the determination of the Resistance, which has been ongoing for 77 years, to pursue the liberation of Palestine from the "Israeli" occupation, the return of refugees to their homeland, and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state, with al-Quds as its capital.