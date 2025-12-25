British Army Veterans Urge Starmer to Impose Arms Embargo on “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Four retired senior British Army officers have called on the UK government to enforce a full arms embargo on “Israel” and to ban involvement with “Israeli”-owned or “Israeli”-supported military companies.

In a letter addressed to Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, the officers warned that despite the fragile ceasefire in Gaza, “now is not the time to return to business as usual with the Israeli government.”

They argued that existing sanctions against "Israel" should be strengthened and expanded.

The letter strongly disputed claims that the “Israeli “occupation forces follow procedures comparable to those of the British military. The former officers recommended that no IOF personnel participate in UK military courses, and that visits by British defense officials to “Israel” be suspended.

The signatories include retired Brigadier John Deverell, who served for over 30 years in the British Army and was defense attaché in Saudi Arabia and Yemen during the September 2001 World Trade Center attacks; Lieutenant General Sir Andrew Graham, former director-general of the UK Defense Academy; retired Major General Peter Currie; and Major General Charlie Herbert, a former senior commander in Afghanistan.

The officers highlighted evidence cited in a July legal case on UK arms exports, rejecting assertions by a senior Ministry of Defense source that “Israeli” military practices closely resemble British ones. They pointed to the IOF's use of indiscriminate munitions, which they said caused “exceptionally disproportionate and avoidable civilian fatalities and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure.”

The former officers concluded that the evidence of war crimes is “so well documented and compelling that the British government should cut all military collaboration with ‘Israel’ forthwith, to avoid the charge of complicity,” including suspending the use of RAF or contracted aircraft in support of the “Israeli” army and halting all military technology transfers.

The United Kingdom supplies the “Israeli” army with weapons and military-related equipment primarily through an export licensing system that permits British defense companies to sell arms and components used by the “Israeli” military. Between October 7, 2023 and May 31, 2024, the UK approved 108 licenses for military and dual-use goods destined for “Israel”, according to official government data.

During the period from October to December 2024, the UK authorized military export licenses to “Israel” valued at £127.6 million, exceeding the combined total approved between 2020 and 2023.

This sharp increase occurred despite the ongoing war on Gaza and growing domestic and international pressure on London to halt arms supplies.