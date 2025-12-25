Two Martyred in “Israeli” Drone Strike in Lebanon’s Beqaa as Ceasefire Violations Continue

By Staff, Agencies

Two people were martyred on Thursday when an “Israeli” drone hit a vehicle on a road near the town of Hawsh Al-Sayyid Ali in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley.

Earlier the same day, “Israeli” warplanes dropped explosive devices over the southern town of Houla, damaging an excavator and several vehicles. “Israeli” forces also carried out a ground incursion into Kfarkila, where they demolished a building.

These incidents are part of ongoing “Israeli” actions that Lebanese sources describe as violations of the ceasefire announced on November 27, 2024, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon’s sovereignty.

On December 24, Al Mayadeen reported additional “Israeli” airstrikes targeting the Tebna area in the Saida district and Wadi Houmine in the Iqlim Al-Tuffah region, with at least six strikes recorded in Iqlim Al-Tuffah alone. Following the attacks, “Israeli” aircraft and drones were seen flying continuously over areas north of the Litani River, while hostile drones were also reported over Nabi Sheet.

Earlier reports from local residents noted intensified “Israeli” aerial activity across southern Lebanon, including low-flying reconnaissance aircraft over Houmine Al-Tahta and drones circling the Zahrani region.

Previous incidents include a December 22 “Israeli” airstrike on a vehicle in the Saida district that martyred three people, among them a Lebanese Army soldier, and two drone attacks a day earlier on the town of Yater that martyred one civilian and wounded several others. On December 20, “Israeli” drones also struck the towns of Taybeh and Blida.