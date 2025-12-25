MP Fadlallah: Protecting Lives is Hezbollah’s Top Priority

By Staff,

Member of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, MP Hassan Fadlallah, affirmed that “for those who ask what the Resistance has offered Lebanon, the answer is the honor and dignity the country has gained over the past forty years thanks to the Resistance.”

In an interview with Al-Manar TV, Fadlallah emphasized that Hezbollah’s primary concern is to explore every possible means to protect lives, preserve the country’s sovereignty, complete reconstruction, and work within available circumstances and resources to achieve these goals.

Fadlallah explained that Hezbollah is a party of the people, and the war imposed on them takes many forms, ranging from livelihoods and finances to media deception, noting that the people remain stronger than such pressures and rhetoric. He pointed out that certain Lebanese forces are collaborating with the “Israeli” hand in attempts to obstruct reconstruction.

He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to all previously announced plans for reconstruction, highlighting that all required measures and decisions have been completed, and that the only remaining obstacle is funding.

On internal affairs, Fadlallah stated that no domestic actor dares hold a popular referendum or implement an electoral law beyond sectarian quotas, as it would reveal their true standing in the country. He warned, “Fear the people’s anger, for if it erupts under pressure, it will spare you nothing inside the country.”

He added that some internal forces aim to delay elections, betting that the siege on the Resistance’s environment and “Israeli” aggression will weaken this base, allowing them to achieve a political breakthrough.

Fadlallah stressed that the martyrdom of a Resistance leader does not halt the movement; another leader rises to carry the banner, and the path continues. He noted that the regional climate remains tense, Lebanon faces an escalation, and Hezbollah is prepared for all possibilities, particularly if the enemy seeks to impose its conditions, with the Resistance in a defensive posture.

He described attempts to weaken Lebanon’s power as expressions of external will translated into domestic statements, pointing out that certain internal actors seek to undermine the concept of Resistance and anyone willing to bear arms against the “Israeli” enemy, while Hezbollah has successfully thwarted such plans.

Regarding southern Litani, Fadlallah clarified that the area is covered by the agreement, and that once the Lebanese army completes its mission there, it becomes a leverage tool for Lebanon against the United States to compel “Israel” to implement the accord.

He stressed that the most important source of strength for the Resistance in Lebanon is the people, reminding that the Resistance has faced immense pressure yet its will does not die. He urged the state to exhaust all available options to halt “Israeli” attacks.

Fadlallah affirmed that if not for the martyrdom of young Resistance fighters on the borders during Operation “Uli al-Ba’as,” the enemy would have roamed Lebanese areas.

He concluded by emphasizing that what has befallen Lebanon is not the result of the support operation but of the American-“Israeli” policy following “Al-Aqsa Flood” Operation, aimed at achieving their regional objectives, noting that the situation in Syria serves as a clear example.