China Accuses US of Undermining Ties With India

By Staff, Agencies

Beijing has accused Washington of attempting to “drive a wedge between China and other countries” and undermine its relations with India, rejecting what it described as an “irresponsible” US approach.

Speaking at a media briefing on Thursday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian criticized a recent Pentagon report on India, saying it distorted China’s defense policy and served as a pretext for maintaining US military dominance.

“The US report distorts China’s defense policy, seeks to drive a wedge between China and other countries, and provides excuses for maintaining its own military hegemony. China firmly opposes this,” Lin said.

He was responding to a Pentagon assessment suggesting China may seek to capitalize on reduced tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to stabilize ties with India and prevent closer US-India relations.

Lin stressed that China views its relationship with India from a long-term strategic perspective and remains willing to enhance communication and mutual trust.

“The China-India border issue is a matter between the two countries,” Lin said, adding that the situation along the border remains stable and that communication channels are open.

China-India relations have improved since October 2024, following a meeting between President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the BRICS summit in Kazan. Since then, both sides have restored flights, visa services, and expanded people-to-people and business exchanges.